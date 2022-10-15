Rhona DelFrari at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

Canadian Oil: The Preferred Global Barrel

Rhona DelFrari, the Chief Sustainability Officer of Cenovus, joins 1Sustainability to talk about Canadian oil, as the preferred global barrel.

Rhona DelFrari at 1Sustainability

As Chief Sustainability Officer & Senior Vice-President, Stakeholder Engagement, Rhona works to ensure environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are embedded in the company’s strategy and business plans. Rhona is also responsible for leading the company’s communications efforts and building strong relationships with stakeholders. This includes working with Indigenous community members, government officials and community partners.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Cenovus is an integrated energy company. Cenovus’ operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, thermal and conventional crude oil and natural gas projects across Western Canada, crude oil production offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and natural gas and liquids production offshore China and Indonesia. Cenovus’s downstream operations include upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States.

Sustainability has always been deeply engrained in Cenovus’s culture. At Cenovus, Rhona and her team take sustainability seriously and leverage innovation and technology across operations to help further reduce environmental impact, upgrade the tools and processes used in day-to-day operations, maximize financial performance and enhance product value.

