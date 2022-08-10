Cambridge resident and former bail bondsman Rhonda Boyd was indicted by a Muskingum County grand jury on May 11 on 151 felonies. She was arrested on May 12 and a jury trial is scheduled for next month.

According to the 41-page indictment, between Oct. 17, 2017 and Nov. 23, 2020, Boyd, while employed with Anytime Bail Bonds, conducted or participated in a pattern of corrupt activity. While there are multiple counts for the majority of the charges against Boyd, she is facing one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, 74 counts of theft by deception, 19 counts of tampering with records, third-degree felonies, 50 counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies, five counts of forgery ($7,500-$150,000), fourth-degree felonies, and one count of forgery (over $150,000), a third-degree felony.

The indictment alleges that bonds written to government entities such as Cambridge Municipal Court and Guernsey and Muskingum common pleas courts were written with an intent to defraud. The indictment lists value of loss to victims ranging anywhere from $7,500 to $150.000.

Additionally, the indictment said the Boyd knowingly obtained or exerted control over property by deception.

Boyd plead not guilty to the charges on May 20. Bond was filed for her by James Murray of Murray Bail Bonds on June 10. Bond was initially set at $500,000 and was later reduced to $250,000 and verification of address.

A non-disclosure hearing requested by her attorney Kristopher Hill is scheduled for Sept. 13, and a two-day jury trial with Judge Mark Fleegle presiding and Assistant Prosecutor Jon Litle representing the state is scheduled to begin Sept. 20, in Muskingum Court of Common Pleas.

kgarabrandt@gannett.com

https://twitter.com/Kristi_G_1223

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Rhonda Boyd charged with more than 150 felonies