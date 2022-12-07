Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.05

Rhong Khen International Berhad's (KLSE:RKI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to MYR0.05 on 13th of January. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.4%.

Rhong Khen International Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Rhong Khen International Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 11.4%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was MYR0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.06. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Rhong Khen International Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 6.8% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On Rhong Khen International Berhad's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Rhong Khen International Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Rhong Khen International Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

