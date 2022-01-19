RHONJ's Teresa Giudice drops price of Montville home again, originally $4M now $2M
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lucky in love, not lucky in real estate.
The newly engaged Teresa Giudice has again lowered the price of her former home in Montville to $2 million after a potential buyer backed out after a nine-month escrow process, according to the New York Post.
The most recent discount was a drop from $2.248 million. The home was listed in September 2020 for $2.5 million.
Giudice, star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and her former husband Joe Giudice originally put the spot on sale for nearly $4 million in 2014 when both were looking at prison sentences for fraud. She served 15 months; he was in for 41 months.
The 10,000 square-foot house has six bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, a pool, an exercise room, a maid’s quarters, an attached three-car garage and a detached two-car garage.
Taxes were $44,431 for 2020. Michelle Pais of Signature Realty is the agent and also a part-time cast member of “RHONJ.” The sale of the house was a plotline on the most recent season and the family was often filmed there in previous seasons.
Giudice: RHONJ's new season: Fans say Teresa Giudice's table manners are getting old
Related: Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas are engaged: An RHONJ love story made in Jersey
“It’s hard for me to sell the house,” Giudice said on the show. “Joe (Giudice) and I built the house together. We raised our four daughters in that home.”
“I am ready for a new beginning. I’m looking for a fresh start.”
Story continues after gallery.
As for fresh starts, Joe Giudice was deported after his prison sentence and Teresa moved on and moved in with Louie Ruelas — a co-founder of the Digital Media Solutions online marketing company — into another Montville house they purchased together.
They've since become engaged.
“I have a new king, but I'm still the queen of New Jersey,” is Giudice's Season 12 tagline.
Reps for Giudice did not reply for a request for comment as of press time. The new season debuts Tuesday, Feb. 1, on Bravo.
Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: RHONJ: Teresa Giudice drops price of Montville NJ home again