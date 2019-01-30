Rhubarb, apple and ginger crumble

Rhubarb has just come into season and there’s no better way to cook it than in a warm crumble with lots of spices. Apple works brilliantly with it, and is another seasonal treat.

SERVES

6

INGREDIENTS

For the fruit

1kg rhubarb, cut roughly into 2cm pieces

500g Braeburn apples, peeled, cored and cut roughly into 2cm chunks

200g caster sugar

1 tbsp peeled and grated ginger

zest of 2 lemons and 30ml juice

seeds from 1 vanilla pod

pinch of ground cinnamon

pinch of ground ginger

For the crumble topping

165g unsalted butter, at room temperature

225g caster sugar

4 medium egg yolks

560g flour

100g ground almonds

15g baking powder

60g rolled oats

METHOD