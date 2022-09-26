Rhythm Biosciences' (ASX:RHY) investors will be pleased with their massive 685% return over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) share price down 18% in the last month. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 585%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Rhythm Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Rhythm Biosciences' revenue trended up 51% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 90% per year, over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Rhythm Biosciences have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Rhythm Biosciences' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Rhythm Biosciences hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 685% exceeds its share price return of 585%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Rhythm Biosciences shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 12%. The market shed around 6.0%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 99% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rhythm Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Rhythm Biosciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

