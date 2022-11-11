Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a good week for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 5.3% to US$25.61. It looks like weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$4.3m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share (statutory) loss of US$0.79 being 22% smaller than what the analysts had presumed. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts is for revenues of US$63.8m in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 283% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$3.00. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$66.3m and US$2.98 per share in losses.

The analysts lifted their price target 8.7% to US$33.44per share, with reduced revenue estimates seemingly not expected to have a long-term impact on the intrinsic value of the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 193% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 98% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Rhythm Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here