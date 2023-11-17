RI AG files suit against hospital owners. What to know.

The owner of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital owes over $24 million to vendors, according newly-unsealed lawsuit filed by Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Filed on Nov. 8 but unsealed on Friday, the lawsuit states that Prospect Medical Holdings failed to pay vendors that provide supplies, equipment, and staff at the two Providence hospitals.

Surgeries being canceled, vendors being unpaid attracted attention of AG

The Attorney General's received information from concerned employees stating that elective surgeries for conditions such as sleep apnea were being cancelled because certain surgical supplies could not be ordered in time, it says.

"Moreover, the employees raised concerns about the continued ability to obtain wound care supplies from vendors," the filing states.

The Attorney General also received a complaint from an HVAC vendor who had not been paid for $108,422 worth of repairs completed at the hospitals between late 2022 and October 2023, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit argues that Prospect Medical Holdings is violating the conditions that Neronha imposed on 2021, when the hospitals changed hands.

What is the AG looking for?

The Attorney General is seeking a penalty of up to $2 million, and a court order that would require Prospect to comply with all conditions "immediately provide sufficient funds to maintain the normal operations of the hospital."

A hearing regarding a temporary restraining order is scheduled for Nov. 28th.

Prospect Medical Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"“For nearly three years, this Office has had significant concerns with the financial health of Prospect Medical Holdings and its impact on the continued operation of Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals," Neronha said in a statement. "Prospect’s financial condition continues to deteriorate; they are closing and otherwise disinvesting in their hospitals across the country."

He adde: “As it stands today, our concern is greater than it has ever been, which is why we took decisive action in court last week. We need to ensure the continued viability of these hospitals for as long as we can."

The Department of Health separately took action against Prospect last week.

