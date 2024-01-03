RI beach passes for 2024 are for sale. Here's what they cost and how to get one.

Winter may just have started, and forecasters are expecting snow this weekend, but the state Department of Environmental Management says it's the perfect time to get your beach pass for the 2024 summer season.

The DEM, which runs state beaches and parks in addition to its other duties, has announced that passes can now be bought online at www.beachparkingri.com.

How much is a beach pass for Rhode Island residents?

Passes for most Rhode Island residents are $30 for the year. Resident senior passes, for those 65 and older, are $15.

How much is a non-resident beach pass in Rhode Island?

Non-resident passes are $60. Non-resident senior passes are $30.

A woman walks along Scarborough State Beach in 2020, while swimmers enjoy the surf. Attendance at state beaches has been down this summer, apparently due to rain in July and cool weather in June.

Those eligible for disability parking passes can receive one at no charge., by calling DEM at (401) 667-6200.

Why don't R.I. beach passes require a sticker on your car anymore?

Passes are now electronically connected to a car's license plate, which can be read by automated technology at most beach entry lanes, so no physical pass is needed in the car.

Passes allow entry to the parking lots at all eight Rhode Island state beaches as long as space is available. A pass does not guarantee a space.

Gift certificates for passes are also available.

What will the season pass give you?

The season pass gives holders parking access to Rhode Island's eight state beaches, Charlestown Breachway, East Beach, East Matunuck, Misquamicut, Roger W. Wheeler, Salt Brine, Scarborough North and Scarborough South.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Beach Pass: Everything you need to know for the 2024 season