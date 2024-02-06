The RI Board of Elections has a new head. Here's who it is.

PROVIDENCE − In what promises to be a busy election year, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has chosen a new "executive director" to replace the retiring Robert Rapoza.

The board emerged from a closed-door session on Tuesday to officially vote for Miguel Nunez to take the reins of the state agency that runs the matching-funds program for gubernatorial candidates, audits campaign reports, fines delinquent filers, oversees ballot counts and recounts and adjudicates disputes over alleged election-law violations.

Who is Miguel Nunez?

He has been the board's deputy director of elections after his own 24-year career with the BOE. He started in January 2000 as a "Planning and Program Development Specialist," responsible for training local election officials, assisting in the creation of public policy, and dissemination of public information.

He rose to deputy director in March 2017. He stood "heads and shoulders above" the other applicants, according to the board members, who noted he has supervised and helped to conduct six presidential elections, 231 local elections, and 34 general elections.

Miguel Nunez, the new executive director of the Board of Elections.

Rapoza was promoted to executive director after a period of turmoil, punctuated by the firing of the last two directors and the unsuccessful machinations of then-Gov. Gina Raimondo to extend the application deadline to get an appointee of her choice named to the state's top elections post. The effort failed.

If anyone asked him, Rapoza told The Journal, he would recommend that the board promote from within, as was done in his case in 2017 after the messy tenure of two previous directors.

His recommendation? "Based on past history at the Board of Elections ... [hiring] someone that has [had] long-term employment at the Board of Elections and has worked themselves way up through the ranks was a benefit, I believe, to the Board of Elections."

"That was me," he said.

The board refused to disclose the names of both finalists, but opted to go with Nunez.

Rapoza was paid $165,773-a-year as executive director. It is not yet clear how much the elections board has promised to pay his replacement.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI's Board of Elections taps new leader in busy election year