RI Correctional Officer accused of having sex with inmates

CRANSTON — A state correctional officer is facing charges of having sex with inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

According to a statement from the Department of Corrections, Justin M. Toye, 36, was arrested Sunday on three counts of correctional employees - sexual relations with inmates.

J.R. Ventura, a spokesman for the Corrections Department, said the state police are leading the investigation.

“We commend the outstanding work of our Office of Internal Affairs, as well as the Rhode Island State Police, who continues to be watchful and swiftly addresses any and all reports of possible misconduct," he said.

Patricia A. Coyne-Fague, director of the Esq. issued the following response: “We hold ourselves to the highest standards," added Corrections Department Director Patricia Coyne-Fague, "Any employee who is found guilty of violating those standards and the public’s trust, will be held fully accountable for their actions. Any display of unethical behavior has the potential to tarnish the good work of the dedicated staff in this agency, and we have zero tolerance for it. The consequences for this type of conduct will be expeditious and severe.”

