RI DEM wants to teach more children to swim, but can they find instructors?

PROVIDENCE – Concerned about drownings in Rhode Island, the state Department of Environmental Management wants to teach more children to swim, especially those children who reside in urban areas.

As part of a new program, the DEM is looking for vendors to offer swim lessons this summer to children between ages 5 and 12 at Lincoln Woods State Park, Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick and Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett.

The DEM chose Lincoln Woods and Goddard because they are the state’s two open-water swimming facilities that are closest to urban centers, the DEM said in announcing the efforts. The agency also hopes to find instructors who are bilingual.

A sign at Conimicut Park in Warwick warns of dangerous currents after a 10-year-old girl and a man who tried to save her drowned there on Father's Day in 2021.

The DEM is also looking for vendors to provide paddle craft safety lessons.

"Our focused goal with these water safety programs is to save lives," DEM Director Terry Gray said in a press release announcing the effort. "We want swimming and small watercraft use to be accessible to more Rhode Islanders, and that starts with safety training."

Drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death, after motor vehicle crashes, among children ages 1 to 15, the DEM said, citing information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How many drowned in Rhode Island last year?

Seventy people drowned in Rhode Island between 2019 and 2023, the DEM said, quoting statistics from the Rhode Island Department of Health. Last year alone, nine people drowned in Rhode Island last year, the DEM said.

Economic status, geography and race play a big role in whether children have access to swim lessons, the DEM noted and cited information from the YMCA in explaining its intention to offer swim lessons at state facilities closest to urban areas.

"Historically marginalized communities," including Black and Hispanic populations have "disproportionately higher drowning rates than in other communities," the YMCA says.

Will the DEM find vendors to run the programs?

The DEM says it is seeking bids from "qualified contractors" to run the swim lessons and paddle safety instructions. It posted a request for proposals through the state Division of Purchases.

Gov. Dan McKee proposed $85,000 in funding for the DEM to develop the programs in the fiscal year 2024 budget, which the Rhode Island General Assembly enacted in June 2023, the DEM said.

For the lessons to be offered as planned, the DEM must find qualified instructors. As of Monday, the agency hadn't heard from any interested parties, nor did any potential vendors attend a pre-bid meeting on Friday, according to Michael Healey, a DEM spokesman.

"We’re hopeful," he added.

