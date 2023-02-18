RI duo indicted in nationwide scheme to traffic drugs in children's toys

A Rhode Island man and woman, along with an Arizona man, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston as part of a conspiracy that moved drugs into New England hidden in children’s toy trucks, Halloween decorations and Disney items, officials say.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, in Massachusetts, announced the indictments Friday, identifying the suspects as Denise Guyette, 29, of Woonsocket; Nathan Boddie, 38, of Pawtucket; and Gerardo Garza, 47, of Yuma, Arizona. Each was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The three were arrested between Feb. 6-10.

In a statement, Rollins said law enforcement opened an investigation into a drug trafficking organization led by Guyette last April that was moving methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and cocaine into Massachusetts, Rhode Island and elsewhere.

The suspects used the mail to ship drugs from Arizona to Massachusetts, often hidden in children’s toys and Halloween decorations, Rollins said.

Between last May and October, investigators seized seven packages containing more than 900 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and suspected dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a strong psychedelic.

Drug trafficking frequently intersects with illegal firearms and other criminal conduct, Rollins said in the statement.

“This instance proved no different. Ghost guns were seized as well as a 3-D printer we allege was used to print ghost gun parts," she said. "It is our contention that this seizure likely saved countless lives.”

At the time of Guyette’s arrest on Feb. 8, investigators reportedly found about 15 pounds of a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and thousands of suspected fentanyl pills weighing over 400 grams in a safe in her bedroom.

Boddie was arrested in Rhode Island two days earlier following a traffic stop, during which officers found a loaded 9 mm ghost gun and two gun magazines.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Trafficking drugs in kids' toys: RI duo indicted in nationwide scheme