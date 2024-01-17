The RI GOP response to governor's State of the State: We need to cut spending in many ways

PFO 0117 GOP RESPONSE EMBARGOED UNTIL 8 P.M. 72247698007

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island's legislative Republicans are not as upbeat about the state of the state as the Democratic governor is.

In remarks prepared for delivery after Gov. Dan McKee delivers his "State of the State" address, House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale lamented the double-digit explosion in state spending over the last five years, the political difficulty in pulling it back from $14 billion, the state's "flawed" energy policy and the flight of students from Rhode Island's public schools.

For starters, he said: "Based on the annual budget growth prior to COVID – we should be around $11.5 billion this year ... We must be looking for places to cut spending."

He then branched out into other areas of GOP concern, saying: "It's not negative to talk about the struggles our state has, and ignoring them certainly won't make them go away."

He reiterated the GOP arguments when the legislature adopted the "Act on Climate of 2021." Among them: it will raise energy costs, and at this point there is "no clear plan" to reach the goals.

"Over the past 12 years electricity costs have risen 46% for residents and 24% for businesses. Electric vehicle sales have stalled, peaking nationally at 1%. Ford, GM and even Tesla are scrubbing plans for new production facilities across North America.

Outside Rhode Island, "wind projects are also being canceled due to the high cost of the energy they'll provide, along with the negative impact on the ocean's wildlife and its delicate ecology," he said.

Bottom line, he said, "We need to rewrite the Act on Climate ... [to] protect our commercial fishing industry, our forested lands, and prevent bankrupting Rhode Islanders by forcing them to electrify every aspect of their lives at the most expensive economic time to do so."

He suggested the state reactivate a "Rate Payer Advisory Board," "restore power to the Public Utilities Commission to review our renewable energy supply and costs" and "protect RI consumers entering the current solar market.

Echoing concerns from Republicans and Democrats alike about the crisis in Rhode Island health care, from nursing homes to hospital emergency rooms to the shrinking number of primary care doctors' office, he said:

"Republicans call for a long overdue adjustment to our Medicaid reimbursement rate, to keep pace with our neighboring states."

"Some of our other solutions include adopting the "Community Based Health Care Act" to retain medical graduates in Rhode Island, and we also want to reinstate Access to Telemedicine across state lines."

Roads and bridges: "While Rhode Islanders pay among the highest fees for road maintenance through our gas tax – we still don't see adequate maintenance of our infrastructure.

"The near-disaster of the I-195 bridge is a reminder of the negative impact these failures have had on commerce, education, health care delivery, and the lives of everyday commuters," he said.

"As Republicans warned, the truck tolls were stricken down by the courts last year, and $8.5 million dollars of taxpayer money has already been wasted appealing that decision."

He segued from this observation to a renewed call for the creation of an Office of Inspector General.

Education: And "we all know we have an education crisis, too," he said. "We have high schools in Rhode Island with less than 1% proficiency rates in math, and single-digit proficiency in science and language."

"Public school enrollment is down, with parents choosing charter, private and home schooling at a much greater rate than ever before."

This led him to another to another top GOP agenda: school choice.

Moving on to Rhode Island's housing avalability and affordability crisis, he suggested the state scale back its new "cabinet-level Office of Housing with its own massive budget and staff – which continues to grow.

"This isn't creating efficiencies that will lower costs, it's creating bureaucracies that increase costs. High interest, high costs and low inventory have resulted in the 'death of the starter home' for Rhode Island residents."

"It's imperative that we stop growing the size of government ... And most importantly, the state either needs to respect our towns and let them govern themselves, or fully fund the overbearing mandates we continue to foist upon our municipalities."

And finally, he promised: "Republicans will continue to advocate for policies that make doing business in Rhode Island less burdensome and less expensive."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: GOP says McKee's State of the State priorities are too costly for RI