RI Health Dept. opens door for COVID-infected staff to work at hospitals, nursing homes

PROVIDENCE — A memo went out to employees at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital on Friday telling them they can work even if they have tested positive for COVID, if there is a staffing crisis.

Under those circumstances, the memo advised the employees they can work if they are asymptomatic or return to work after 5 days even if they are "mildly symptomatic" in a crisis, as long as they wear N95 masks.

Asked if the Slater hospital or any other in the state had reached this crisis level, Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken told The Journal said:

"No, no facility has reported to us yet that they are in a position that requires COVID-19 positive healthcare providers to be working. If a facility does reach that point, that information would be posted publicly so patients and families would be aware."

The memo from the Slater hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, cites recent Rhode Island Department of Health guidance for health-care facilities in "crisis situations for staffing" as the basis for the move.

The Journal obtained a copy of the guidance the R.I. Department of Health initially sent out on Dec. 30 and it reaches beyond the state hospital with about 200 medical and psychiatric patients on campuses in Cranston and Burrillville.

It is titled: "Updated COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Guidance Due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and concerns about its impact on the healthcare system."

It says, in part: "The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is updating its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance for healthcare personnel at hospitals and nursing homes who are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19. The guidance varies depending on infection status, vaccination status, and staffing status of healthcare facility."

The severity of the hospital staffing crisis in Rhode Island has been a growing concern for weeks, with hospital leaders begging for relief on many fronts. It is not clear yet where they stand on having infected staff working in their hospitals.

In response to Journal inquiries on Saturday morning, Wendelken, the health department spokesman, provided this context:

"This change was not unique to ESH. Last week Rhode Island updated its quarantine and isolation guidance for the general public and for healthcare workers in hospitals and nursing homes'' to mirror "a national change,'' and more specifically, updated guidance from the CDC on Dec. 23.

"For the general public, the updated guidance (which shortens the isolation and quarantine period in some instances) is reflective of science that indicates that most SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness,'' he wrote.

"For healthcare providers, the CDC is recognizing that states across the country are experiencing healthcare worker shortages. If a facility is experiencing a significant staffing challenge, facility administrations may make a determination on the need to have a COVID-19 positive healthcare providers work.

"However, asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic workers should be considered first in these instances, and of course masks are required."

"Also, facility administrators should be using their clinical judgement in making staffing decisions. For example, a facility may opt for a COVID-19 positive worker to only care for COVID-19 positive patients."

Asked who will decide if a hospital is in crisis, Wendelken said: "Facility administrators understand their patient populations and staffing ratios best, so they are making those kinds of status determinations."

Any hospital that opts to go into crisis staffing mode is obligated to notifiy the Department of Health and post the infromation on its website so patients and their families will know.

Wendelken said there is more coming.

"We are working with [the R.I. Department of Education] on updated Q&I guidance for the school setting. That guidance should be available to school leaders shortly."

One Eleanor Slater Hospital employee said N95 masks and other PPE have been locked up and unavailable when employees arrive at the hospitals for their shifts, so staff have been forced to wear regular surgical masks day after day.

This "caught me by surprise," said the worried staffer. "I usually receive those provider updates [from the Department of Health] ... Not this one."

What it signaled to this staffer: "Oh crap. We don't have enough people."

Said another staffer who asked not to be named of the memo from McCance-Katz: "She is doing the right thing as we, and all hospitals, [struggle] with staffing. We have no choice."

