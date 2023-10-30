RI Jan. 6 defendant, identified by 'Batman' hat, pleads guilty. What comes next.

A Central Falls man has admitted to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Juan J. Rodriguez, 30, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of entering and remaining in a room in the Capitol with the intent to disrupt, obstruct and impede passage in a Capitol building. In exchange, federal prosecutors dismissed two other charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

Batman hat helps lead to arrest

Federal authorities arrested Rodriguez in July on charges that he broke into the Capitol building as part of a mob that disrupted certification of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The FBI says this image depicts Juan Rodriguez asking Capitol police officers to return the cellphone he'd left charging in the Senate office.

Rodriguez, who was identified by his distinctive black and yellow Batman knit hat, was discovered by Capitol Police inside a Senate staff office. He was joined by two other men, one a Houston man wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap and another in a helmet, according to an FBI affidavit.

Authorities said Capitol police officers heard voices coming from inside the office. The door was locked and the people inside initially would not open it, despite repeated requests, according to the affidavit.

They found Rodriguez inside with Alexander Fan, of Houston, and the man in the helmet, who has not yet been identified. Court records indicate that Fan has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Three other Rhode Islanders face charges

In an interview, Rodriguez confirmed that he was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, to attend the Trump rally and that he was among the group who walked to the Capitol. He denied entering the building, authorities said.

Rodriguez was the fourth Rhode Island resident charged in the attack on the Capitol. A North Kingstown man was sentenced to serve two months in prison in May.

Rodriguez is due to be sentenced Feb. 16.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Jan. 6 defendant from Rhode Island pleads guilty. How he was found.