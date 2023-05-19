RI judges can hold alleged probation violators without bail. These lawmakers want to change that.

PROVIDENCE — About 120 chanting demonstrators rallied outside the Garrahy Judicial Complex on Thursday to draw attention to what they say is an injustice in Rhode Island’s probation system.

They called for a change to the law that now allows judges to order alleged probation violators held without bail at the state prison pending a hearing on the new allegation.

They support legislation now before lawmakers that would grant alleged violators bail so that they can better fight the new charge without risk of losing their jobs, accepting bad plea deals out of desperation or suffering other consequences that come from being locked away – sometimes for longer than the 10 business days that the law now allows.

Trent Manning Jr. leads local groups rallying in Providence on Thursday to establish the right to bail for alleged probation violators, who are often held without bail in Rhode Island. Advocates for allowing bail say it would help break the cycle of incarceration that can prove fatal to some who become stuck in the system.

Advocates say current probation system 'designed to lock you up'

Lawrence Joe Benton, one of a host of speakers outside the courthouse, characterized the current probation system as a “demonic force designed to lock you up” and beat you down.

“They hold you until you are too tired and take a plea deal,” he told the crowd. “That deal is the bite of death.”

The demonstrators pointed to the case of Carol Pona as an example of what can happen to those held for months without bail as alleged probation violators.

Pona, 64, was on probation for previous felonies – including driving to endanger, death resulting – when she was arrested and charged with robbery. She had been held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions for three months until she was hospitalized and, while still in prison custody, died of cancer March 28.

Some of the more than 100 demonstrators at Thursday's rally are reflected in the polished-stone sign at the courthouse.

Legislation would allow bail for alleged parole violators

Rep. Jose Batista, a lawyer and lifelong resident of South Providence, is sponsoring the House bill that would allow bail for alleged probation violators.

Batista told the crowd they are not fighting bad people but a bad, overwhelmed system in a nation that is “the prison capital of the world.”

“As a public defender, my main job is to stick my hand into the system and slow ... things ... down because it’s an assembly line,” he said. “You are not a person, you’re a name, you’re a number and honestly, you’re in the way.”

Story continues

Rep. Jose Batista, sponsor of a bill that would allow bail for alleged probation violators, speaks with local groups rallying to support the change and call for justice for Carol Pona, a probation-violation defendant who died in prison before her case was resolved.

“There are very serious problems here, and we need to change the rules,” Batista said. “The only way we are going to get meaningful change ... is by coming together.”

State Sen. Meghan Kallman is sponsoring identical legislation in the Senate. She told the crowd she was married to someone who was on probation and understood the impact it had on people’s lives. She pledged to work to get the legislation passed.

Contact Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Alleged RI probation violators would get bail with new bills