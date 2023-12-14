Some RI lawmakers are calling for hearings on bridge closure. Leadership says it's too soon.

PROVIDENCE - Out of the anger, frustration and disbelief created by the gridlock-creating closure of the highway bridge used by 90,000 drivers to cross the Seekonk River each day have come calls for legislative oversight hearings to pin down what happened and who, if anyone, is responsible.

The calls are coming from both sides of the aisle and the state. But legislative leaders are not anxious to open up what could quickly turn into a blame game.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, left, with Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski in the House chamber. The 2023 session begins on Tuesday after the swearing-in of lawmakers and top state officials.

General Assembly leadership: The time for scrutiny will come

In a joint statement out Wednesday, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said:

“Our chief concern right now is ensuring that RIDOT focuses on the safety of Rhode Islanders and making certain that people can get to work in an efficient manner. The time for scrutinizing the process that led to this bridge closure will come in the near future.”

In an Instagram post, Rep. Jennifer Boylan of Barrington agreed: "The time for scrutinizing the process that led to this bridge closure will come in short order."

Heavy midday traffic clogs the Washington Bridge on Tuesday.

Other lawmakers want oversight hearings now

But soon may not be soon enough for some legislators who want the legislature to hold oversight hearings on the bridge closure.

East Bay Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, said: "The bridge closure is a major disruption to the lives of thousands of Rhode Islanders and we need to know if it could’ve been avoided. Obviously the goal now is to fix the problem, but we need to have oversight in the near future."

"Thank God a potential tragedy was avoided. However, the I-195 bridge closure impacts EMS, schools, businesses, and commuters in the short/long term. I'm not assigning blame yet, but Senate Oversight hearings are necessary to find the cause of failure and ensure responsibility," said Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale went farther on Wednesday with a direct attack on Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, and his administration.

"The Administration’s collective response to the I-195 debacle is all too familiar; another colossal failure by those who are supposed to serve the people of Rhode Island," said Chippendale.

He urged the Speaker to empower House Oversight to "fully explore" interactions between RIDOT and the contractors who worked on the roadway to find out "how this could have happened."

He also called for a closer look of routine inspection parameters on RI's infrastructure and whether there are "unqualified people" performing the inspections which, he said, would need to be addressed immediately.

"We’ve learned that this section of bridge was inspected under the eyes of RIDOT this past summer, and that an inspection from 2020 may have already highlighted this failure but was ignored," he wrote. "We’ve seen the photos of the failed pins in the bridge, and it does not require a professional engineer to observe that those pins had either already sheered, or simply based on their reduced diameter from corrosion, would soon sheer."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI leaders say it's too soon for hearings on Washington Bridge closure