RI is a leader in keeping teens in school or working – but thousands are doing neither

PROVIDENCE - Despite chronic absenteeism in Rhode Island schools, a new report says the state has been a national leader in keeping youth and young adults connected to education and employment.

Last week, the local education-focused nonprofit KIDS COUNT reported that from 2017 to 2021 some 2,728 teens ages 16 to 19 were neither in school nor working. While that total represents more than 4% of that age group, it doesn't put Rhode Island in dire straits on the national scale.

In 2021 alone, 3% of that age group was neither in school nor at work, whereas the national rate was 7%. That means that year, Rhode Island ranked first in the nation, having the smallest percentage of youth disconnected from work and school.

But beyond that age range, the percentage increases. In 2021, among Rhode Islanders ages 16 to 24, 8% were neither in school nor employed. That placed the state fifth nationally for its relatively low percentage.

Data from Rhode Island KIDS COUNT shows how many youth were disconnected from work and school in 2021, and how that compares to the region and the nation.

It wasn't immediately clear what made Rhode Island a standout. Kelsey Bala, a KIDS COUNT policy analyst who authored the report, cited Rhode Island's interconnected nature and the availability of resources. That includes programs for non-traditional students such as adult learners and parents, and workforce-development initiatives for those having a tough time breaking into the job market.

Why aren't youth at school or work? A dizzying array of reasons.

It's nearly impossible to pinpoint one or two main reasons why young people miss school, don't go to college or don't find employment.

According to the report, reasons include "physical and mental health conditions, child-welfare or juvenile-justice involvement, lack of access to health care, unstable housing, family responsibilities and lack of affordable or reliable transportation."

However, Rhode Island Department of Education data on dropout rates for the class of 2022 showed that some of the students most likely to drop out were in foster care or homeless or struggling as multilingual learners.

Rhode Island Department of Education data shows that within the class of 2022, the highest dropout rates included multilingual learners and those with unstable housing situations.

Racial and ethnic disparities also play a large role, as KIDS COUNT reported Black and Native American youth saw higher rates of unemployment and absence from education. The risks have proven even greater for males in those categories.

Bala said that when youth don't attend classes or seek jobs, they miss out on a multitude of benefits, from free meals to connection with mentors and coaches.

"There are both personal and societal benefits for keeping youth connected to school and work," Bala said. "After-school programs, early work experiences, they’re not the only places to learn, but they’re these microcosms to develop socially."

