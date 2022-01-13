RI Man Accused Of Faking Death Found In Scotland: Report

PROVIDENCE, RI — A Rhode Island man accused of faking his death in 2020 was found this week in Scotland, according to reports. Nicholas Alahverdian was hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to The Providence Journal, Alahverdian was found on a ventilator about a month ago. He had been using the alias Nicholas Rossi and left the country to avoid facing criminal charges in Ohio, The Journal reported.

Patch reached out to Rhode Island State Police and will update this story with any additional information.

An obituary posted in February 2020 said that Alahverdian died at age 32 from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. According to the obituary, he was cremated and his remains scattered at sea.

Alahverdian was a vocal opponent of the state's Department of Children, Youth and Families, testifying to years of abuse while in foster care, the Associate Press reported. Following his reported death, state police continued to investigate, the AP said. An arrest warrant was issued after he failed to register as a sex offender, state police told the Providence Journal at the time.

This article originally appeared on the Cranston Patch