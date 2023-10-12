RI man accused of shooting hawks to protect squirrels in court Thursday. Here's what happened.

A Portsmouth man pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges alleging that he shot at, injured, or killed Red Tailed and Cooper’s Hawks to protect squirrels on his property.

Robert J. Ferreira, 64, of East Main Road, made his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lincoln Almond on four misdemeanor counts that he unlawfully hunted, killed or attempted to kill hawks protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act with a . 22-caliber, pump-action pellet air rifle.

Ferreira agreed to have Magistrate Almond preside over the case because they are misdemeanor charges. His lawyer, Jason Ollman, indicated to Almond that the parties expected to reach a resolution in the case with Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker.

Ferreira faces up to six months in prison and fines of $15,000 on each count.

Fending off hawks to protect squirrels, authorities say

According to the federal complaint, neighbors heard popping that sounded like weapons being fired coming from Ferreira’s property between 2018 and 2021 and found eight injured or dead hawks. They later saw Ferreira, who kept squirrel feeders on his property, apparently firing a pump-action weapon.

Investigators from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement said Ferreira explained that he shot at hawks to protect squirrels on his land. He estimated that he shot at 50 to 60 hawks in 2020 and about 20 through April of 2021.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act prohibits hunting, taking, capturing, or killing or attempting to kill of any migratory non-game birds, such as Red-Tailed and Cooper’s Hawks, without a permit.

Federal authorities are asking that Ferreira forfeit his pump-action pellet rifle.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI man charged with killing hawks to save squirrels appears in court