RI man admits he stole car, cell phone

Jun. 3—AMESBURY — A Rhode Island man who local police say stole a Dodge Charger from one man and a cell phone from another before being caught injecting himself with drugs behind a CVS Pharmacy last year was ordered to pay more than $1,800 in restitution to his victims.

Charges of receiving stolen property and larceny against Benjamin Rebello, 30, of Warwick were continued without a finding for two years during Wednesday's appearance in Newburyport District Court. In addition to paying restitution, Rebello must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and stay out of trouble with the law.

Rebello told Judge Peter Doyle he would pay all restitution immediately.

Amesbury police responded to Cumberland Farms on Main Street on Aug. 13 about 4:20 p.m. after a man said Rebello stole his cell phone. The victim told police he saw Rebello walking away from a Dodge Charger parked in the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 south in Amesbury.

Rebello told a good Samaritan he ran out of gas on the highway and asked for a lift to a gas station. That man drove Rebello to the Cumberland Farms, where Rebello asked if he could use the man's cell phone.

The man handed over the cell phone and waited as Rebello entered the convenience store. After it became apparent Rebello had taken off with his cell phone, the victim called police. The man then realized Rebello had left his car keys in his car, Sgt. David Noyes wrote in his report.

Police searched the area and saw Rebello behind a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

"I located a male sitting in the fenced section behind a Dumpster matching the suspect's description. He was sitting down with a cap with something in it (commonly used for narcotics in my experience) and plunging a loaded syringe into his left arm. I told him not to move and it startled him," Noyes wrote in his report.

Other officers arrived and arrested Rebello. At his feet were food and beverages he later admitted stealing from Cumberland Farms. Rebello told Noyes he had gotten a ride from a person in Maine who was driving him to a sober house.

"He did admit to taking the cell phone from the man at Cumberland Farms but claimed it was only after a fight," Noyes wrote in his report, adding that Rebello left the cell phone at the Cumberland Farms while shoplifting items there.

About the same time, police saw the Dodge Charger alongside I-95. A dispatcher told officers the car had been reported stolen from South Portland, Maine. The car keys found in the the good Samaritan's car were driven over to the Charger.

"They belonged to it," Noyes wrote in his report.

The Charger, filled with luggage, was later identified as belonging to an Illinois man who was working in South Portland. The car owner told police he had driven the car to the job site about 1 p.m. and stopped at the gate. He left the car for a moment with the engine still running. When he turned around a few seconds later, the car and his luggage were gone.

Rebello later admitted to swiping the Charger.

"The car was running and unlocked. He said he was just having some fun," Noyes wrote in his report.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.