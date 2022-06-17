RI man charged with rape of Seabrook woman

Jun. 16—SEABROOK — A Rhode Island man accused of forcing a local woman have sex with him and another man in August was arraigned on six aggravated felonious sexual assault charges Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court, according to court documents.

Luis Mendez, 29, of Pawtucket was arrested by Bow, New Hampshire, police on an active warrant the same day and brought to Seabrook police station where he was booked. From there, he was brought to the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire, according to court records.

He is due back in court July 18 for a pretrial conference. The warrant was issued Feb. 22.

The second man, Angel Cespedes, 31, of Nashua, was arrested March 7 and arraigned on 11 sexual assault charges in the same courthouse. He was indicted by a Superior Court grand jury May 6 and is due back in court Nov. 17 for a final pretrial hearing, according to court documents.

Court records indicate that Cespedes remains behind bars while Mendez was released on $500 cash bail. Both men were ordered to stay away and have no contact with the woman.

Seabrook police responded to Cimarron Drive around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, hours after the alleged sexual assault took place. The sobbing victim told police that Mendez and Cespedes raped her earlier that day inside her apartment.

After officers spoke to the then 27-year-old woman and collected physical evidence at the scene, she went to a local emergency room and told staff there that she had been raped, according to a court affidavit written by Officer Nicholas Glowacki.

The victim told police Mendez and Cespedes were from Nashua, New Hampshire. She was able to obtain emergency restraining orders against the men. Nashua police could not find Mendez, but served Cespedes with the court order.

Four days later, the victim visited the Seabrook police station where she provided more details about the assault. She told officers that Mendez and Cespedes appeared at her apartment shortly after midnight Aug. 20 and asked if they could crash at her place for a few hours so they could sober up. The victim agreed, telling police she had known Mendez for roughly four years and "had never come on to her sexually before," Glowacki wrote in his report.

A short time later, Mendez began kissing her, an act she did not stop. But when Mendez became more sexually aggressive, she asked him to stop. Mendez, according to police, did not stop, but instead became more insistent and physical. He was soon joined by Cespedes. She said the men took turns sexually assaulting her. At one point, Mendez fell asleep but Cespedes continued sexually assaulting her, according court records.

Days after the attack, Mendez texted the victim and acknowledged it had happened. He then asked if "she was mad about it," and apologized for their behavior saying they were drunk.

Cespedes told police days later that the sex was consensual, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

