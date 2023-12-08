RI man faces firearms charges after feds say they seized a cache of weapons. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – A Smithfield man is facing federal charges that he illegally possessed ghost guns, an AR-15 assault rifle and silencers as a felon previously convicted of firearms and drug crimes.

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested Brendan Farley, 39, of Rogler Farm Road, Smithfield, and charged him with possession of firearms by a felon; possession of ammunition by a felon; and possession of unregistered firearm silencers after a search of his car and the home he shares with his parents.

Farley appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions that he refrain from using drugs and alcohol and that he seek substance-use treatment. He was ordered not to possess firearms.

His lawyer, Kevin Fitzgerald, declined to comment on the case.

According to an affidavit by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Brendan Jaffe, he was alerted by U.S. Postal Service security to a suspicious package addressed to Farley’s home. Security opened the package and discovered AK-47 automatic assault rifle components that had been sent to Rhode Island by Apex Gun Parts, based in Colorado.

Prior firearms, drug charges

The discovery prompted a review of Farley’s criminal record. Jaffe learned that Farley admitted in 2018 to felony charges of driving without consent of the owner while transporting a loaded Marlin Model 70 .22-caliber rifle with a round in the firing chamber and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

On Feb. 10, 2017, Farley was arrested by the Johnston Police Department after a bartender at Escada Restaurant & Bar on Putnam Pike reported that Farley had told him he was “a state cop” and was “deep undercover” and “needed information on the table behind him,” the affidavit said. Farley lifted his sweater revealing a pistol in a tan holster and stated, “This is my badge.”

Officers found Farley wearing a tan pistol holster, but without the pistol. When officers questioned him, he stated that he usually carried a pistol holster on his belt without a weapon.

Farley pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of impersonating a public officer and obstruction and received a one-year suspended sentence with probation.

Farley was taken to the Adult Correctional Institutions, where he was found to be in possession of three baggies of cocaine wrapped in U.S. currency, according to the affidavit. He later admitted to one felony count of possession of cocaine, first offense, and was sentenced to two years’ probation. He also admitted violating his probation, for which he received two years in prison, with nine months to serve and 15 months suspended.

What authorities say they found

Jaffe learned through the Postal Service that since last Dec. 16, packages from various firearm or firearm parts sellers had been delivered to Farley's address, the affidavit said.

Almond signed off on a warrant for authorities to search the home Farley shares with his parents and his Audi. The search was executed Wednesday.

Inside the home, authorities alleged that they found three 9 mm Glock ghost guns; one Sig Sauer-type ghost gun; one .22 Glock-style ghost gun; a ghost AR-15 platform; an AR-15 rifle, believed to be automatic; a suspected fully automatic machine gun; and two ghost short-barrel rifles, as well as 32 magazines and 11 silencers, according to the affidavit.

Two firearm magazines were seized from his car, authorities said.

