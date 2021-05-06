RI man found with crack cocaine after Manchester chase ends with crash

May 6—A Rhode Island man was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana following a high-speed chase in Manchester early Thursday, police said.

Steven Blais, 32, of Providence, R.I., faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled drug, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident, reckless operation, and several traffic violations, Manchester police said in a release.

Officers on patrol in the area of Maple and Bridge streets in Manchester around 12:50 a.m. attempted to stop Blais after observing him commit several traffic violations, but police say he accelerated, reaching 75 mph as he led them on a chase through the Queen City.

Police said the chase was called off for safety reasons when Blais got on Interstate 93. He was apprehended after crashing his Dodge sedan into some trees near Wellington Road.

According to police, a small amount of crack cocaine was found near Blais when a K9 found him hiding in the woods. Marijuana was also found on his person, police said.