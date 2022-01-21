RI man Nicholas Alahverdian ordered held in Scottish prison years after he faked his death

In this article:

Nicholas Alahverdian, the Rhode Island man who faked his death in 2020, was ordered held without bail in prison in Scotland on Friday, pending a pre-extradition hearing next month.

Michelle Baillie, the criminal office manager in Edinburgh Sheriff Court, told The Journal that Alahverdian’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Alahverdian appeared in court in a wheelchair.

