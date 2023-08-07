RI man who operated 'ghost gun factory' pleads guilty to federal charges in New York City

A Rhode Island man who operated a "ghost gun factory" from his Providence home pleaded guilty to charges last week in New York City, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan announced.

Robert Alcantara, 36, conspired to sell more than 100 ghost guns to people in the Dominican Republic, according to Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York. "Ghost guns" are purposely made without serial numbers, making them difficult for law enforcement officers to trace.

Alcantara pleaded guilty Wednesday in Manhattan federal court to conspiracy to traffic firearms and conspiracy to launder money from his firearms trafficking, Williams said in a press release. He faces up to five years in prison on the firearms charge and up to 20 years in prison on the money-laundering charge.

Law enforcement officials seized these ghost gun kits from Alcantara.

Officers stopped Alcantara and found ghost gun kits

Alcantara was charged after police in New York City stopped his car on November 20, 2021 and found some 45 kits to build ghost guns. After initial denials, Alcantara ultimately told law enforcement agents that he was planning to turn the gun parts into working firearms, and that he had 50 similar ghost guns at his home, according to the indictment, statements made in court, filings and previous Journal reporting.

The U.S. attorney in Manhattan says Robert Alcantara operated a "ghost gun" factory from his home in Providence, providing this photograph as evidence.

Alcantara and an alleged co-conspirator had bought the kits at a gun show in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, and records from Alcantara's cell phone indicated that he'd offered to have his mother transport firearms to the Dominican Republic, The Journal previously reported.

“Robert Alcantara built untraceable ghost guns and conspired to sell more than 100 of them to individuals in the Dominican Republic. Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, his brazen gun trafficking scheme has been stopped," Williams said in the press release.

Alcantara is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 15.

