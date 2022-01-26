RI man wanted in fatal Hopkinton crash is arrested in Seekonk living under a false name

A Hope Valley man wanted after a fatal car crash in Hopkinton was arrested Wednesday morning at a Massachusetts motel where he had been living under a false name, according to the Hopkinton police.

The police had been looking for Keith A. Brown, 34, of Hope Valley and Fall River, since he failed to show for his Dec. 3 arraignment on charges of driving under the influence, death resulting; driving to endanger, death resulting; and driving as to endanger, resulting in serious bodily injury.

Brown, who'd been added to the Rhode Island Most Wanted list, was arrested at 9 a.m. at a Quality Inn on Route 6, Seekonk, by members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Massachusetts Apprehension Squad, Hopkinton Police Chief David S. Palmer said in a news release.

Palmer said unnamed sources led police to the hotel, where police believe Brown had been living for weeks under a false name. He was found alone in room 137, according to Palmer.

Route 138 fatal crash in Hopkinton

The police say Brown was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe that swerved from its lane and crashed head-on into a Jeep Cherokee on Route 138 in Hopkinton on the afternoon of Oct. 31.

A passenger in the Jeep, 88-year-old Elisabeth Thayer, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, Thayer's daughter, Alexandrea Martino, was treated for internal injuries.

Palmer said a witness told the police that Brown's vehicle had been swerving just before the crash. A toxicology report found fentanyl and methadone in Brown's system, Palmer said.

Brown was admitted to Rhode Island Hospital for a month with arm, legs and ribs injuries, according to the police. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released.

Brown was scheduled for arraignment in Fall River as a fugitive from justice on Wednesday. The timing of his return to face charges in Rhode Island depends on whether he waives rendition, according to Palmer.

