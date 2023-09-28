RI has no shortage of politicians convicted of crimes. Here's a list.

Rhode Island gets a bit of a bad rap when it comes to its politicians.

Government corruption is an oft-used punchline made at Rhode Island's expense. The Washington Post declared in 2021 Rhode Island one of the six "most corrupt" states at the height of New York's scandal around Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

For such a small state, we're had no shortage of politicians who have been convicted of crimes and, often, sentenced to prison. From state representatives and senators to mayors and even a former governor, here are some prominent examples.

More: RI named one of the six most corrupt states? How dare they

Former state Rep. Joseph S. Almeida Jr.

Almeida was found guilty of shoving a man who was trying to repossess his girlfriend’s car in 2003, during his first stint in office. The Providence Democrat was sentenced to one year of probation and 25 hours of community service.

In 2015, a Board of Elections investigation found that Almeida misappropriated $6,122 in campaign funds for his personal use. Under a plea agreement, the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, and he received one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Former state Sen. John A. Celona

Celona, a Democrat who represented North Providence, received payments from CVS, Roger Williams Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island while pushing legislation that benefitted those companies.

He was sentenced to two and half years in federal prison and four years in state prison in 2007, as a result of Operation Dollar Bill, which revealed that he had effectively sold his influence.

Former Providence Mayor Vincent A. 'Buddy' Cianci Jr.

Cianci, the long-serving Republican mayor, is easily the best-known example on this list.

In 1984, he pleaded no contest to assaulting a contractor with a fire log because he believed the man was in a romantic relationship with his wife. Then, in 2001, Cianci was indicted on racketeering, conspiracy and extortion charges as a result of Operation Plunder Dome. He was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison.

From the Archives: Buddy Cianci moments over four decades

Former Rhode Island Gov. Edward DiPrete

DiPrete, the only Rhode Island governor to go to prison, pleaded guilty to racketeering, extortion and bribery charges in 1998.

He was accused of taking bribes for contracts, which he continues to deny, and spent a year in state prison.

Former state Sen. James E. Doyle II

Doyle, a Pawtucket Democrat, was sentenced to two years for defrauding banks of nearly $500,000.

Doyle passed tens of thousands of worthless checks over four years, and stepped down from his seat while under investigation in 2018. He said that his behavior was the result of alcohol and drug abuse.

Former House Speaker Gordon Fox

In 2015, Fox was sentenced to three years in prison for accepting $52,500 in bribes from restaurant owners seeking a liquor license and stealing $108,000 in campaign contributions.

The Providence Democrat resigned after his home and office were raided by the FBI, and now works for Crossroads Rhode Island.

Former state Rep. Raymond E. Gallison Jr.

Gallison, a Bristol Democrat who was once the chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee, was convicted of looting almost $678,000 from a dead man’s estate, stealing from a disabled woman’s trust and pilfering from a taxpayer-funded nonprofit where he worked.

He was sentenced to 51 months in prison in 2017.

Former House Majority Leader Gerard Martineau

Martineau, a Woonsocket Democrat, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2008 as part of Operation Dollar Bill.

The probe found that Martineau sold nearly $900,000 worth of bags to CVS and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island while using his influence to advance those companies' interests in the Statehouse.

Former state Sen. Christopher B. Maselli

Maselli, a Johnston Democrat, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison in 2011 for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in bank loans to purchase investment properties in Johnston and North Providence and a Lexus SUV.

In 2022, he attempted to get his old seat back, but was unsuccessful.

Former state Sen. Patrick Timothy McDonald

McDonald, a Democrat who represented South Kingstown and Narragansett, conspired with his paralegal and mistress to embezzle $164,000 from law clients. He used the money to pay for vacations and frequent outings to bars and restaurants.

In 2014, McDonald was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.

Former state Rep. Leo Medina

Medina, a Providence Democrat, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 for stealing money from an undocumented man whose daughter had just died.

Medina stole $28,000 from his friend, Alejandro Nico, who sought his help handling the estate of his 28-year-old daughter after she died suddenly of natural causes in 2007. State police said that the money was a payout from a life insurance policy, and that Medina spent it on electronics and a payment on his truck.

State Sen. Joshua Miller

Miller, a Cranston Democrat, was arrested in June on vandalism and obstruction of justice charges. The charges stemmed from an incident in which he keyed an SUV with a "Biden Sucks" bumper sticker parked at Cranston's Garden City Center, and denied it when first questioned by a police officer.

Miller pleaded no contested to the charges in July, and was ordered to pay $2,850 in restitution and $250 to the Rhode Island Food Bank.

Former Central Falls Mayor Charles D. Moreau

According to federal prosecutors, Moreau steered work to a supporter, Michael G. Bouthillette, who was paid by the city to board up more than 160 vacated properties in Central Falls. In exchange, Bouthillette provided Moreau with a discounted furnace, and did free renovations and repairs on Moreau's Lincoln home.

Moreau spent a year in prison on a federal corruption charge, and was released in 2014.

Former Pawtucket Mayor Brian Sarault

Sarault, a Democrat, orchestrated a massive kickback scheme from City Hall that extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from businesses awarded city contracts.

He was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in 1992.

Former state Rep. Leon Tejada

Tejada, a Providence Democrat, faced federal charges for stealing tax refunds from 76 people whose tax returns he'd prepared and filed.

In 2016, he was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. "You stole from the very people you represented," U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith told him.

Former Cranston Mayor Michael Traficante

In 1995, Traficante pleaded guilty to charges of willfully failing to report $115,000 in campaign contributions and was given probation and fined $2,000.

The Republican mayor's public works and recreation directors separately pleaded guilty to taking bribes and kickbacks in 1993, which cast a cloud over his administration.

Want more of our politics coverage right on your phone? Download our free app for personalized news alerts and feeds based on your interests.

With staff reports.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Which RI politicians have been convicted of crimes? Here's the list.