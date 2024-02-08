RI nomination to federal court faces confirmation hearing. Why court watchers are optimistic.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican members of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary questioned President Joe Biden’s nominee for the federal bench in Rhode Island Thursday about her political leanings.

“Are you still a Marxist?” Senator John Neely Kennedy asked state District Judge Melissa R. DuBose at the hearing on her nomination to U.S. District Court.

“Senator, I have never been a Marxist and I am not a Marxist today,” DuBose said as her wife and two sons observed.

Kennedy referred to a 2000 article in the Women’s Studies Quarterly that DuBose told the Committee she learned about Wednesday. The writer quoted her saying “I was in my Marxist phase” and Kennedy accused her of withholding it from the Committee, a claim DuBose denied.

“I was shocked. I had no idea,” DuBose said of the piece.

Kennedy then peppered DuBose with questions about whether she has ever practiced in the federal judiciary. She has not. He asked her if she knew what various legal terms meant, such as voir dire, which is the questioning of potential jurors by litigators.

“I preside over trials every day,” said DuBose, who was nominated to the state’s busiest court in 2018 by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who, with Sen. Jack Reed, recommended DuBose, quipped that perhaps the article was written when the Louisiana republican was still a Democrat, suggesting that people change over time, raising Kennedy’s ire.

State District Court Judge Melissa DuBose

A daughter of Providence

“You often hear me talk about how important honest courtrooms are to our system of government. An honest courtroom protects people’s rights, maintains order, and holds wrongdoers to account, all without fear or favor,” Whitehouse said. “There’s no better way to ensure Rhode Islanders can walk into an honest courtroom than to confirm a judge like Melissa DuBose – whose professional experience, intellect, integrity, and grit will make her an exemplary federal judge.”

“Melissa is a daughter of Providence,” Reed said, quoting from a letter supporting DuBose’s nomination from the judges currently seated on the federal court bench in Rhode Island.

In introducing DuBose, Whitehouse noted that she attended Roger Williams University School of Law at night while working full time as a teacher in Providence public schools.

DuBose, 55, is a native Rhode Islander who graduated from Providence College in 1990 with a political science degree. She then received her teaching certification from the Providence College School of Continuing Education.

For a decade, she taught history and civics in Providence schools before earning a law degree in 2004. She served as a special assistant attorney general for Rhode Island in the criminal division from 2005 to 2008. She later worked as senior legal counsel at Schneider Electric in Foxboro, Massachusetts, providing in-house legal support, according to a press release from Whitehouse's office.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii, asked DuBose how her years as a teacher informed her as a judge.

“It molded every aspect of my life,” DuBose said, reflecting on the trauma, hopes, dreams and joys students brought into the classroom each day. It taught her empathy, she said.

More: Biden nominates first person of color to U.S. District Court for RI. What that means.

“It is with great humility that I offer thanks to President Biden for this extraordinary nomination. I am truly honored,” DuBose said in her opening comments.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law who is a close watcher of the federal judiciary, said in an email that he believes DuBose will be confirmed and that Kennedy had taken the 20-plus-year-old article out of context.

"I think that it is critically important that the Rhode Island federal judges wrote a letter to the [Committee] that strongly supported her confirmation, an action that I have rarely seen taken in watching hearings for two decades. Senators Reed and Whitehouse were also strongly supportive of her nomination, as were many Rhode Island organizations and individuals," Tobias said in an email.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, DuBose would become the first person of color and first openly LGBTQ judge to serve on the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island. She would fill a vacancy created by Judge William E. Smith, who has announced that he intends to assume senior status on January 1, 2025.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: U.S. Senate Judiciary grills judge nominee DuBose in hearing