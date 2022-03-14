RI will once again offer rebates on electric cars. Here's how it will work

PROVIDENCE — The McKee administration is set to reinstate a state rebate that aims to make electric cars more affordable for Rhode Islanders.

Gov. Dan McKee on Monday announced the creation of a new version of the six-year-old program, now called DRIVEEV, with an initial $1.25 million in funding that is expected to support the purchase of hundreds of electric cars in the state.

Under the initiative set to be rolled out this summer, residents who buy new Nissan Leafs, Chevrolet Bolts and the like at Rhode Island dealerships will be eligible for a rebate of $2,500. Those who purchase used cars will get a rebate of $1,500. And for people who meet low-income guidelines, an additional payment of $2,000 will be available.

For some buyers, the state money could save about a fifth of the cost of an electric car. A $7,500 federal tax credit would lower the price even more. While electric vehicles are more expensive upfront, studies have determined them to be cheaper in the long run, through savings on fuel and maintenance.

Gov. Dan McKee announces the reinstatement of a rebate for Rhode Islanders on the purchase of electric vehicles. He spoke at the offices of the Capital Good Fund, a nonprofit lender in Providence that has made a charging station available to the public.

Of the 718,000 passenger vehicles registered in Rhode Island, about 4,900 are electric, a 10-fold increase since 2015, according to the state Office of Energy Resources.

McKee framed the push to electrify the transportation sector as part of a larger policy goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as required by landmark climate legislation enacted in the state a year ago. The transportation sector in Rhode Island accounts for 36% of emissions of planet-warming gases here.

“When I signed the Act on Climate last spring, I committed to supporting Rhode Island’s transition to clean and affordable energy,” McKee said. “This is part of our commitment.”

The governor also reiterated a plan included in his budget proposal to use $23 million in federal infrastructure funds that have been allocated to Rhode Island to expand the state’s network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The announcement was made at the Smith Street offices of the Capital Good Fund, a nonprofit lending agency that has installed a charging station in its back parking lot and made it available to the public.

“In this time of climate change and rising gas prices and geopolitical instability, we believe it’s more important than ever to encourage electrification,” CEO Andy Posner said.

Previous DRIVE program 'an incredible success'

The original DRIVE program — which stood for Driving Rhode Island to Vehicle Electrification — was created in 2016 with a total budget of $575,000. By the time the last rebates were handed out the following year, the program had helped Rhode Islanders buy more than 250 electric cars.

“That was an incredible success, so we know there is demand out there in the community,” said state Energy Commissioner Nicholas Ucci.

The goal for the revitalized program is to channel funds toward many more.

“We’re hoping 600 EVs or more,” Ucci said.

The new iteration of the program would offer rebates for both battery and fuel-cell vehicles. It would also cap the value of vehicles for which rebates would be offered at $50,000, which means most Teslas and other high-end electric cars would be excluded.

Individual residents won’t be the only beneficiaries. Small businesses, nonprofits and public entities will also be eligible for funding. Communities with high asthma rates would be offered additional incentives.

The state Office of Energy Resources will oversee the program and will present its proposal to the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council, the state body that directs climate policy, at a meeting April 7. The energy office will solicit public feedback on the program design before offering any rebates.

No general revenue is being used to fund the incentives, Ucci said. Rather, the money is coming from federal funds, the state’s share of money from a regional cap-and-invest program for power plant emissions, and other sources.

The announcement comes after plans for a similar regional program for road vehicles, known as the Transportation and Climate Initiative, fell apart last year. The new program may start to fill the gap left behind by the failure of TCI and help reduce road pollution, but in a state with hundreds of thousands of vehicles that use gasoline or diesel, a few hundred new electric cars represent a tiny fraction of the total.

“This is just a start,” Ucci said. “We anticipate that after seeing how the program design unfolds, we could potentially commit additional dollars down the line.”

