Should RI pay for abortions for state workers, Medicaid users? Lawmakers poised to vote

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island lawmakers are poised to vote Thursday on legislation to allow state funds to be used to pay for health insurance that covers state workers and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions.

While there are pockets of lawmakers who oppose any expansion of abortion rights, the bill introduced by House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian that is up for a vote in the R.I. House is co-sponsored by 44 of the 75 House members; in other words: a majority.

If legislative history is any guide, the debate between the opposing sides nonetheless will be heated.

Rep. Charlene Lima set the stage with a press release that said: "“It is fundamentally wrong to ask the taxpayers to pay for Medicaid abortions and abortion coverage under taxpayer funded state insurance plans...I plan to vote no."

What would the bill do?

The legislation would very specifically repeal a section of current state law entitled: "Health insurance benefits — Coverage for abortions excluded."

It says: "The state of Rhode Island shall not include in any health insurance contracts, plans, or 33 policies covering employees, any provision which shall provide coverage for induced abortions (except where the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term, or where the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest). "

What have both sides said about the bill?

The opposing sides testified before the House Judiciary Committee on March 6 – in person and in writing.

The Rev. Bernard Healey spelled out the Catholic Church's position, in the most Catholic state in the nation:

"A 'moral test' of our state government is how we choose to support economically poor pregnant women and their unborn children. Enabling tax dollars to fund abortion is an abject failure of such a moral test. The R.I. General Assembly should instead be offering a choice and alternative to enable both the expectant mother and their unborn child to live and prosper."

Pushing back against the notion the bill is "pro-choice," he said: "For women who live in poverty, abortion is a desperate act, not an act of choice."

Writing lawmakers in his role as the director of the R.I. Catholic Conference, he also focused on a fiscal analysis the state budget office produced in March 2021 that said: Rhode Island could potentially save $5.4 million a year in taxpayer dollars if it removed the current legal barrier to abortion coverage for state workers and others who depend upon the state for the health insurance plans.”

His position: "Advocating the destruction of human life to save funds in the state budget is a cold and calculating policy that seems imitate the coercive abortion polices of China and North Korea. It is truly devoid of any sense of decency and morality and must be rejected for the common good of our state and nation."

Echoed R.I. Right to Life lobbyist Barth Bracy: "Not so long ago, even the proponents of legal abortion regarded it as an unfortunate but necessary evil.

"Now, the state-paid killing of underprivileged preborn human children is bizarrely proposed as a matter of 'economic justice' and, simultaneously, as a way for the state to save money. I pray that each of one you will pause to consider the role you yourself play in this grotesque and degenerate state-of-affairs."

"For you to advance this bill is actually worse than using your own credit card to pay for these abortions because you are using money forcibly taken from people who deeply object to these killings." he said.

From the other side came letters to the lawmakers such as this from Dr. Lynn Taylor: "I have been a physician for Rhode Island (RI)’s underserved, economically and educationally disadvantaged, drug-involved populations andcommunities of color for 25 years. The vast majority of my patients have been Medicaid recipients.

"I am writing to give a voice to my patients whose voices are too often silenced and who face the greatest barriers when it comes to accessing health care...This bill is in keeping with best medical practices, RI values, basicdemocracy, and medical science. "

Added Dr. Gabriela Weigel, an OBGYN Resident Physician at Women and Infants Hospital: "Passing this bill is not a matter of whether you agree or disagree with the right to abortion." She said that was "already decided" by R.I. lawmakers in 2019, and the only issue now is "equity" - and access - Medicaid recipients, in particular..

Echoed Candace Santos of North Kingstown: "This bill makes sure that state employees and low-income people can afford care by getting rid of discriminatory bans on health coverage for abortion.

"We should eliminate barriers to health services, not make it harder to get," she wrote.

In his own letter to the lawmakers, Gov. Dan McKee wrote: "Rhode Island is a state that protects a woman's right to reproductive health care, including abortions.

"This bill ensures that everyone in the state has equitable access to this right. Whether a person is receiving medical assistance through Medicaid or through a state employee health plan, that person should not be barred from accessing all aspects of reproductive health care," he wrote.

Democrat McKee included $592,405 in his proposed 2023-24 budget to provide abortion coverage for an estimated 80,000 women of child-bearing age enrolled in Medicaid and another $29,500 to add abortion coverage to the state employee health insurance plan for an estimated 6,500 women.

