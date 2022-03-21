RI reaches $28.5-million settlement with opioid manufacturers

Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
·4 min read

PROVIDENCE — A jury was ready to go Monday in the state’s trial against opioid manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., but the company reached a $21-million settlement before opening statements could begin.

In announcing the settlement, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha also revealed that, in addition to the $21 million from Teva, another $7.5 million would be coming from Allergan over 13 years.

A jury had been seated for a week in the highly anticipated Teva trial, but state Superior Court Judge Richard Licht paused the proceedings for a week as the two sides continued to talk.

Licht called the jurors in Monday for what was expected to be an eight-week trial, but instead told the panel members they were free to go.

The deal announced Monday included 1 million naloxone sprays to Rhode Island from Teva over the next 10 years for free, as well as 67,000 30-pill bottles of the treatment drug Suboxone in various doses over the next 10 years at no cost.

The state put the combined settlement value at up to roughly $107 million aimed at countering the opioid epidemic.

Teva did not admit fault in reaching the deal.

"Teva believes that today’s settlement with the State of Rhode Island is in the best interest of those impacted by the opioid crisis and a critical step forward in getting life-saving treatments to the people who need them," a spokeswoman said. "This settlement agreement is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing and the company will continue to defend itself in court in states where we have not reached terms of a settlement agreement."

According to the state, Teva accounted for 24% of the opioids dispensed in Rhode Island by weight and 23% by dosage units from 2006 to 2014. In 2016, Allergan's generic business was sold to Teva, court documents show.

Monday's agreements mark the resolution of the state's claims against opioid manufacturers, distributors, consultants and others who the state said contributed to the crisis of opioid addiction and deaths in Rhode Island over the last two decades.

“While no amount of money will ever be enough to undo the harm suffered by Rhode Islanders throughout the ongoing opioid epidemic, these additional recoveries will further support public-health efforts to respond to the challenges brought on by this epidemic, which have grown much worse during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Neronha said in a statement.

Neronha praised the agreement's inclusion of an obligation for Teva to supply the state with enough naloxone to meet the projected demand, freeing the state to use the money recovered for other purposes.

"City and town leaders have been important partners in this litigation, and I look forward to working with them to deliver these additional resources to the people they serve,” Neronha said.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, an American subsidiary of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, was among the last defendants remaining in Rhode Island lawsuit to hold drug makers, distributors, consultants and others responsible for their roles in the opioid crisis. More than 1,700 people have died from accidental opioid overdoses in Rhode Island over the past five years.

A jury in New York in December found Teva liable for perpetuating the opioid crisis.

Rhode Island joined states nationwide in suing Purdue Pharma and a host of companies over the damage wrought by prescription pharmaceuticals since the 1990s.

State leaders in January announced they had reached a $112-million settlement with major drug distributors and other key players for their roles in the opioid crisis, which killed at least 421 people in the Ocean State last year.

McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. agreed to pay $90.8 million over the next 18 years, according to Neronha’s office. Opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will pay $21.1 million over nine years. In a separate settlement reached last year, the consulting firm McKinsey & Co., which advised Purdue in marketing, agreed to pay $2.5 million over the next five years.

Twenty percent of the cash recoveries will go to the cities and towns that reached a memorandum of understanding with the state, according to Neronha's office. They will have an opportunity to receive their share of funds upfront by joining the settlement within 60 days, the office said.

Earlier this month, Neronha's office announced a new bankruptcy deal between opioid giant Purdue Pharma and nine states that would net Rhode Island about $45 million and require the company to pay out $1 billion more than originally planned.

Neronha was one of nine attorneys general to object to the initial bankruptcy plan first proposed for Purdue last year “because in my view, the plan didn’t provide justice or accountability, and didn’t provide adequate resources for treatment and recovery.”

As part of the agreement, the Sackler family, which owns Purdue, will issue a statement of regret for their role in the opioid epidemic and allow institutions to remove the Sackler name from buildings and scholarships.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI, Teva Pharmaceuticals reach $21-million settlement of opioid case

