RI revenues expected to be $42M higher than projected

The financial reckoning state leaders have feared for more than a year isn't coming − at least not yet, according to the latest Rhode Island revenue forecasts.

Rhode Island revenues this year and next are expected to be a combined $42 million higher than projected in the spring, the state's fiscal analysts reported Friday.

And in the next fiscal year starting July 1, 2024, revenues are now expected to climb another $136 million, or 2.6%, above this year's total.

That extra revenue means Gov. Dan McKee and his budget writers will have more money to work with when they draw up a tax and spending plan for next year.

The biggest boost to state revenues this year are in corporate tax collections, which are now projected to be $34.9 million higher than spring estimates. Sales tax collections are now $21.6 million above spring projections and lottery profits are trending $8.2 million higher than expected.

On the other side of the equation, personal income tax collections are projected to come in $31.8 million lower than spring estimates, estate taxes $13.1 million lower and taxes on financial institutions $7.6 million lower.

A year ago, many economists were predicting the national economy would dip into a recession, putting downward pressure on state tax collections.

That didn't happen and while experts advised state budget writers to expect the economy to continue to "decelerate," revenues remain robust.

“The forecast for 2.6 percent revenue growth for the next fiscal year is not unexpected in the current economic conditions," House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said in an email about the new numbers. "This news reinforces the wisdom of our previous commitments to focus investments of recently available one-time money on one-time expenses. We expect that those investments will help our economy grow."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Extra revenue means state will have more money to work with when next year's tax and spending plan is drawn up.