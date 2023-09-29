RI scam alert: Con artists impersonate court staff, threaten arrest

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. District Court in Providence is warning Rhode Islanders of a scam where con artists impersonate court staff, U.S. marshals or other law enforcement officers to steal money.

"During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine or personal information, such as a social security number, routing number, credit or debit card numbers," court clerk Hanorah Tyer-Witek said in a notice on the court's website and distributed to the media. "The scammers say that the person will be arrested if they don’t provide this information because the victim failed to report for jury duty, a court appearance, or other offenses."

Several Rhode Island residents this week have notified the court of receiving such calls, according to Frank J. Perry, chief deputy clerk of the court.

It's the second widespread scam Rhode Island officials have identified in recent days. Earlier this week, the West Warwick police warned of an organized group panhandling at intersections, falsely claiming to raise money for a sick child.

In the court con, the scammers mention judicial officers by name and make it appear as though they are calling from the court or other law enforcement agencies, Tyer-Witek's notice says.

"They will often threaten individuals with fines, prison time or other penalties if they fail to comply with their demands," she said.

The court says residents should keep the following in mind:

The U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island or any court or law enforcementagency will, under no circumstance, ever ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wiretransfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

Never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

If you are unsure, authenticate the call by hanging up and calling the U.S. District Court clerk’s office at401-752-7200 to verify the court order given by the caller

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Officials warn of scam calls impersonating U.S. marshals, court staff