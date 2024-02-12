RI School cancellations: Here's what districts are closing or having virtual learning day
With a major snowstorm in the forecast for Tuesday, many Rhode Island schools have announced cancellations ahead of the weather.
Others have opted for a virtual learning day.
The snowstorm is severe enough that winter weather warnings have been issued for much of the state and Gov. Dan McKee was weighing a travel ban on Monday afternoon.
Here's what public schools have announced so far.
Public Schools canceled ahead of Tuesday's snow
Barrington Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Burrillville Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Coventry Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Cranston Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Cumberland Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
East Bay Educational Collaborative: Closed with activities canceled
East Providence Public Schools: Closed except for Waddington Elementary School, which will have a virtual learning day
Foster-Glocester Elementary and Regional Schools: No school WG and Fogarty Elementary School
Johnston Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Kingston Hill Academy: Closed with activities canceled
Middletown Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
North Kingstown Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
North Smithfield Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Narragansett Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Newport Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Pawtucket Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Portsmouth Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Providence Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Scituate Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
The UCAP School: Closed with activities canceled
Warwick Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Westerly Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
West Warwick Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Woonsocket Public Schools: Closed with activities canceled
Public Schools that have announced a virtual learning day
Bristol-Warren Public Schools: Virtual Learning Day with no COZ and no evening activities
Central Falls Public School: Virtual Learning Day
Foster-Glocester Elementary and Regional Schools: Virtual Learning Day Ponaganset High School, Ponaganset Middle School and Captain Isaac Paine Elementary School
Little Compton Public Schools: Virtual Learning Day in the morning, with a snow day in the afternoon. No evening activities
North Providence Public Schools: Virtual Learning Day
The MET School: Virtual Learning Day
Tiverton Public School: Virtual Learning Day, with plans to be communicated by the principals
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI School cancellations: Who's closing or having virtual learning day