RI School cancellations: Here's what districts are closing or having virtual learning day

With a major snowstorm in the forecast for Tuesday, many Rhode Island schools have announced cancellations ahead of the weather.

Others have opted for a virtual learning day.

The snowstorm is severe enough that winter weather warnings have been issued for much of the state and Gov. Dan McKee was weighing a travel ban on Monday afternoon.

Here's what public schools have announced so far.

Public Schools canceled ahead of Tuesday's snow

Public Schools that have announced a virtual learning day

