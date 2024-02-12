RI snow storm: Governor weighing travel ban as some towns may see a foot of snow

Tomorrow's snow storm may come with a travel ban in Rhode Island, according to Gov. Dan McKee, and Providence public schools have already announced they will be closed.

McKee called it "about as bad of a timing you could get for a storm" when it comes to impacting work commutes.

The governor said he will decide around 3 p.m. whether to institute a travel ban, and that he's in touch with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey about the prospect.

Plows ready for the weekend storm near salt shed at the Rhode Island DOT in East Providence

Here's what the National Weather Service says to expect

A "quick hitting" winter storm will bring heavy snow to most of the region Tuesday, possibly dropping more than a foot of snow on northern Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of Rhode Island is under a winter storm warning, with the northern half of the state expected to get 7 to 13 inches of snow, while cities and towns to the south should see 4 to 8 inches, the weather service says.

Communities nearer to the coast will likely see less snow accumulation due to warmer temperatures and the potential for rain, but they will have to deal with powerful winds. Block Island will be under a wind advisory from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for north winds of 25 to 35 mph gusting up to 50 mph.

Wet snow and strong winds along the coast may result in power outages, the weather service says.

The storm was expected to move in overnight, and "hazardous conditions will particularly impact the Tuesday morning commute," according to the weather service.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour should develop Tuesday morning and continue through the afternoon, "which will make travel dangerous," the weather service says in its forecast discussion. "There may even be some brief instances of snowfall rates up to 3-4" per hour and perhaps thundersnow."

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service says.

The heaviest snow should move through before about 3 p.m., according to the weather service.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI weather: What to expect for tomorrow's snow storm, travel ban possible