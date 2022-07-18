RI State Police investigating suspicious death in Exeter

EXETER — The state police say they are investigating a suspicious death at 561 South County Trail.

They did not provide any additional information.

WJAR-TV reported that officers could be seen Monday going in and out the side door of a building that houses a Mobil gas station and food mart.

The station reported that the state police mobile crime lab was parked behind yellow police tape at the scene, and that other neighboring businesses were operating normally.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Exeter RI suspicious death being investigated at Mobile station