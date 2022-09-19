RI State police investigating 'suspicious death' in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN – Detectives are investigating a suspicious death on Biscuit City Road, according to Rhode Island State Police.

State police Col. Darnell S. Weaver confirmed his agency began their investigation on Monday after receiving a request from Charlestown police.

Weaver said he could provide no further information on the matter. He would not comment on whether police had made any arrests in the case.

A Rhode Island State Police vehicle on a property off Biscuit City Road on Monday afternoon.

A section of Biscuit City Road was blocked off by Charlestown police late Monday afternoon.

Police reopened the road around 5 p.m. A driveway leading to a home, barely visible behind trees, was cordoned off. State police remained on the property into the evening.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Charlestown RI suspicious death on Biscuit City Road investigated