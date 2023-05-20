RI state retirees again beg legislators to restore pension COLA's wiped out in 2011 reform

PROVIDENCE — A first job as a Division of Motor Vehicles registry clerk at 19 years old. A decades-long career in state government before a carefully considered retirement that hinged on promises "set in stone."

"I retired after serving 28 years as a state employee, most of those years at the DMV, which as anyone who ever worked there can tell you, is like 100 years anywhere else," state pensioner Gina Antonucci Zanni said to state lawmakers.

"I retired in 2008, not necessarily because I wanted to, but because there were rumors that pension change was in the near future. That pension amounts would change, COLAs would go away, and that every single thing I had predicated my retirement future on was going to be changed."

"I retired thinking, no one will ever mess with vested retirees benefits," she continued. "Those were supposed to be set in stone."

"Then Gina Raimondo happened," she said. "And every promise that the state made to me at the age of 19 was broken."

RI state retirees return to the State House to beg for COLAs

The details in each life story differed.

But the cry of betrayal was the consistent refrain at the State House Thursday night, as retired state and local employees — and public school teachers — took their turn at the microphone in the House Finance Committee hearing room to blast Raimondo — former governor and now the U.S. commerce secretary.

Their main reason for coming to the State House for the second time this year was to beg the lawmakers to restore the annual cost-of-living adjustments — known as COLAs — that were suspended by the legislature in 2011 at then-State Treasurer Raimondo's urging in the name of "pension reform."

Asked the prospects for retiree relief, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said: “I’m having ongoing discussions with the Senate president and the governor on this issue, and it is one of many topics important to our members.”

Retirees have a new ally in the fight

The retirees had a new ally: former Rep. Robert Jacquard, the one-time marijuana industry lobbyist appointed this week to the state's fledgling, and hugely powerful, Cannabis Control Commission.

Registered as a $24,000 lobbyist for AFSCME RI Retirees Chapter 94, he told the lawmakers he was there Thursday night on behalf of the "retired teachers and state employees retiree association" to support H6295, a bill introduced by Rep. Patricia Serpa that some, but not all, retirees support.

As Jacquard explained it, the bill would provide a one-time "stipend" of 3% of the first $30,000 in retirement benefits — meaning up to $900 — to all retired teachers and state employees and their beneficiaries. By his estimates, the potential cost to the state would be between $18 million and $21 million.

Retirees split on stipend idea

Based on current expectations, annual COLAs will return in 2031, at the point the state retirement fund has 80% on hand of what it would need to pay all current and future pension obligations.

Jacquard acknowledged the retirees would prefer to see that accelerated, but barring that, he said they would appreciate "a little relief."

"I'm not going to criticize the $3,000 [bonuses] paid to ... virtually all state employees, many of [whom] worked through the pandemic. But just keep it in mind that these people [also] really struggled through that period and they were a group that received nothing," he said of the retirees, who received a 1.06%, once-every-four years boost in their pensions in 2021.

But the retirees are split, with retired teacher Lorraine Savard among those calling a one-time $500 stipend that current Treasurer James Diossa has proposed "utterly insulting."

"What can $500 buy?" she asked, in her written testimony. "The theft of our pension fund cannot be so blatant. Millions if not billions lost to Wall Street shysters and their 'friends' in high places."

Her suggestion: Use at least some of the state's projected $600-million surplus "to give teachers and state workers a much needed financial boost. If not the return of our COLAS, then other creative compensations, for example a reduction in state income tax on state pensioners."

Serpa, a retired teacher, told her colleagues she is not married to her legislation that would provide a one-time stipend of up to $900. She said she would back any of the bills on Thursday's agenda to give the retirees relief.

As one of the legislators who voted for the 2011 cost-saving pension overhaul, Serpa said: "I too, unfortunately, was misled ... about the state of the pension fund," and now she believes "valuable [actuarial] information ... was withheld from us."

"I won't say we were lied to. But it is certainly borderline 'lied to'," she said of the allegations by several fellow retirees. "That pension fund could have easily been re-amortized and left almost whole," she said.

While she said she is not suffering financially, "many of my former colleagues are suffering because of my terrible vote. In all of my time here, it was the worst vote I ever, ever took."

"It was awful and we did a terrible, terrible thing," she said.

