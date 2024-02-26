RI sued a landlord over unsafe housing. Months later, the problems haven't been fixed.

For months, the state has been pushing a local landlord to protect his tenants from lead hazards and poor conditions. But progress hasn't been made, says Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

On Monday, Neronha and the Rhode Island Department of Health filed a memorandum asking Superior Court to compel Pioneer Investments and landlord Anurag Sureka to follow the law and keep renters safe.

In June 2023, Neronha sued Pioneer for various code violations, lead dangers and tenant neglect. But since then, Neronha said the company continues to advertise units missing lead certificates, and it hasn't made improvements to units to help its existing tenants.

"Defendants Pioneer Investments, LLC and Anurag Sureka are landlords on whom hundreds of individuals, including families, depend for their housing," the new filing read. "Since the filing of this action, Defendants have continued to ignore conditions in this housing that pose an immediate danger to the health of these adults and children, while continuing to collect rent for these dangerous properties."

Neronha is asking the court to enter a preliminary injunction to force Pioneer to get lead certificates showing its units are lead safe, put rents in escrow to use for lead remediation, stop advertising potentially unsafe units and allow independent oversight of its work -- among other remedies.

The Providence Journal has reached out to a Pioneer representative for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI says Pioneer Investments put tenants in 'immediate danger'