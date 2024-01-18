RI Superior Court Magistrate Rampone dies, court officials extend sympathy

PROVIDENCE – Members of the state Judiciary are grieving the passing of Superior Court Magistrate William P. Rampone, who died unexpectedly on January 16 after a battle with cancer.

Rampone, of Smithfield, was sworn in on January 11, 2022, as magistrate. Prior to that appointment, he had a private law practice and served as a Providence Housing Court judge. He was a longtime member of the Judicial Nomination Commission, which helps select state judges.

"Bill was a wonderful colleague and a dear friend of long-standing," Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice P. Gibney said in a statement. "He embodied all of the qualities of a very good judge; fair and respectful to all. This is a profound loss to the Superior Court.”

Superior Court Magistrate William P. Rampone

Condolences extended to family

Judicial leaders extended condolences to the Rampone family, including his wife Donna and their two sons. Michael Rampone is a Superior Court deputy clerk and Matthew Rampone is a sergeant with the Providence Police Department.

"Magistrate Rampone's untimely passing weighs heavily on the Judiciary,“ said Rhode Island Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell. "Magistrate Rampone was a well-respected public servant and judicial officer. His absence will be felt profoundly."

Rampone was a graduate of La Salle Academy and earned a bachelor’s of arts degree from Providence College as well as a law degree from the New England School of Law.

Calling hours, Mass

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 22 at the Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 23, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence.

State Supreme Court oral arguments scheduled for Tuesday, January 23 have been rescheduled for later in the afternoon. Superior Court morning calendars will be suspended that morning and will resume at 2 p.m.

