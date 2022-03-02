RI Supreme Court says people serving life in prison can no longer be considered 'civilly dead'

PROVIDENCE – The state Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down as unconstitutional a century-old law declaring people serving life sentences to be dead in all respects, in terms of their civil rights.

The high court, 4-1, declared as unconstitutional the so-called civil-death law, which barred people sentenced to life from taking legal action in state court against the state Department of Corrections or any other entities.

Represented by the Rhode Island affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union, Cody-Allen Zab and Jose Rivera argued in November that the civil death statute violated their rights to equal protection and due process under the state Constitution.

Justice Erin Lynch Prata wrote for the majority of the court.

Zab and Rivera had been seeking to sue the state over alleged negligence during their incarceration at the Adult Correctional Institutions. Zab, 36, complained his arm was burned and left disfigured by a hot water pipe due to the department's failure to remedy a known burn hazard. Rivera, 63, said he broke his ankle after being ordered to walk on an icy path at the prison that officials had failed to treat.

The trial court in both cases found that the civil-death law barred their negligence claims, and that Zab's case failed, too, because he had not sued a person, but the Department of Corrections itself.

The Supreme Court held Wednesday that the “civil death” statute in its entirety violated a Rhode Island Constitution provision that the court said guarantees a “fundamental right” of access to the courts.

“The civil death statute deprives those persons imprisoned at the ACI for life of their right to bring civil actions in our state courts. It is clear to us that the right infringed upon by the civil death statute is the right to seek redress for any type of injury or complaint, thereby unconstitutionally denying the plaintiffs the very right to gain access to the courts,” Justice Erin Lynch Prata wrote for the court.

Supreme Court nominee: Here's what RI's legal community says about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Story continues

The state had argued In support of the civil death law's Constitutionality, asserting that it advances a governmental interest by serving as an additional "sanction imposed upon some of the state’s worst criminals and furthers the goals of punishment and deterrence."

The state Department of Corrections could not immediately provide the number of people serving life terms.

“Above all, we are charged with the safety and security of those under our custody, and just like with any other decision, we respect and follow the ruling of the Court, and the State’s legislative mandates,” J.R. Ventura, corrections spokesman, said in an email.

The suits were filed by Sonja Deyoe, who privately and as an ACLU cooperating lawyer has long challenged the civil death law, believed to be the only such law in the nation still being enforced.

“Today’s decision from the Court affirms the basic principle of our judicial system that the doors to justice shall remain open to all. I am honored to have been able to participate in these cases to help ensure that all people of this state keep that sacred right,” Deyoe said in a statement.

The law invalidated by the high court Wednesday reads that “Every person imprisoned in the adult correctional institutions for life shall, with respect to all rights of property, to the bond of matrimony and to all civil rights and relations of any nature whatsoever, be deemed to be dead in all respects, as if his or her natural death had taken place at the time of conviction.”

The court reversed Rivera's case and returned it to Superior Court. It upheld the lower court's dismissal of Zab's case on the grounds that he failed to brings the claims against an individual, but reversed the portion of the ruling addressing the civil death law.

Deyoe several years ago unsuccessfully challenged the civil law on Zab’s behalf, arguing that it wrongly barred him and others from marrying. ACLU cooperating lawyers have a separate lawsuit challenging the law’s constitutionality pending in U.S. District Court.

Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg issued a dissenting opinion, finding that any repeal of the law should be domain of state lawmakers. Further, she warned, the majority’s opinion would unnecessarily open the "floodgates" to frivolous inmate claims.

"[I]n my opinion, because the facts of this case do not warrant a usurpation of the legislative power, this Court should allow the General Assembly an opportunity to address the constitutional concerns that the majority raises, as we have done in previous cases," McKenna Goldberg wrote.

McKenna Goldberg emphasized that "Prison inmates, especially life prisoners, are not entitled to the same degree of constitutional rights as are members of society at large, and that includes the right to bring torth claims against the warden for a slip and fall or a burned hand."

"These considerations should control our analysis in this case, and we should be mindful that we are addressing issues concerning persons incarcerated with life sentences for horrific crimes and under the control of the warden, whose obligations to provide an orderly and secure institution are paramount," she said.

Zab is serving life behind bars for first-degree murder and arson for setting a home on fire to recoup a drug debt. A 95-year-old man died, though he wasn't the intended victim.

Rivera was sentenced to life for sexually assaulting developmentally disabled passengers while working as a driver for RIPTA's RIde services.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI civil death law for people serving life struck down by high court