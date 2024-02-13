RI Weather: Southern shift in storm means 8 to 12 inches of snow for most of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE -- Snow has started falling this morning in Rhode Island, and most of the state should see 8 to 12 inches of snow before the storm winds down late this afternoon or early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A southward shift in the storm track means the northwestern corner of the state probably won't see the highest snow totals for a change, but most of Rhode Island should have 8 to 12 inches of snow, the weather service says in updated projections.

More: RI snowstorm: Governor urges minimal driving Tuesday as some towns may see a foot of snow

Lower amounts, 6 to 8 inches are expected in the northwestern part of the state, along the coast and East Bay, the weather service says.

This updated snow map shows most of Rhode Island getting 8 to 12 inches.

The entire state is under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m.

Travel will be hazardous and Governor Dan McKee has advised Rhode Islanders to stay off the roads. The forecast has led to widespread cancellations.

More: RI School cancellations: Here's what districts are closing or having virtual learning day

This National Weather Service graphic shows the snow in Rhode Island should wind down between 4 and 6 p.m.

"Strong winds are expected on the back side of the departing low center, and this coupled with the heavy, wet snow may result in downed trees and power lines which will result in concerns for power outages, the weather service says.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Weather: Snow starts, could leave up to a foot before its over