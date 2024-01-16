RI woman convicted of impersonating a sick and injured Marine gets a lighter sentence

PROVIDENCE – A federal judge has shaved nine months off the sentence of Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, the former North Kingstown VFW commander who defrauded veterans’ groups and others by posing as a seriously ill Purple Heart recipient.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. on Friday issued an order accepting a recommendation by federal prosecutors that Cavanaugh’s sentence for wire fraud be reduced by nine months due to changes in federal sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders like Cavanaugh.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee H. Vilker called for time to be shaved off one count of wire fraud, but Cavanaugh, 32, will continue to also serve a mandatory 24 months for aggravated identity theft for using the medical files of real veterans she met as a social worker at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center to create her own phony identity as a decorated and disabled veteran.

Cavanaugh is currently serving her sentence at FCI Danbury in Danbury, Connecticut.

Leniency extended to first-time offenders

Last August, the U.S. Sentencing Commission made changes to the federal sentencing guidelines that extend leniency to first-time offenders who have committed nonviolent offenses.

The final decision about the appropriateness of a sentence reduction is left to the discretion of the judges, with consideration of public safety.

Six or seven other defendants in Rhode Island may be eligible for sentence reductions under the changes, according to Kristin Ann Mattias, deputy chief U.S. probation officer.

More: RI woman in 'stolen valor' fraud case sentenced to prison. Here's how long she'll serve.

Victims include Wounded Warrior Project

In March, Judge McConnell sentenced Cavanaugh to 70 months in prison after she pleaded admitted to falsifying military service records, falsely using military medals, aggravated identity theft and fraudulently collecting more than $250,000 in veterans’ benefits and charitable contributions through wire fraud.

Cavanaugh, who never served in the military, registered as a veteran with the Wounded Warrior Project in April 2016 by submitting falsified discharge papers.

She represented herself as a Marine wounded in combat by the detonation of an improvised explosive device in Iraq who developed cancer as a result of inhaling particulate matter following the explosion and from burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Cavanaugh collected between $250,000 and $550,000 from organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project, the VFW Post she once led, Code of Support, and from the man whose stage IV cancer records she forged as her own to persuade donors to give, according to federal prosecutors.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former VFW commander in RI stolen valor case gets lighter sentence