A RI woman is helping the National BTK Task Force. What they hope to learn.

The daughter of the BTK serial killer was in the throes of what she describes as a "closet crisis" in her Florida home on Aug. 30.

Kerri Rawson says the "raw feelings" stemmed from an inflection point in her high-profile campaign assisting investigators trying to solve cold cases that might involve her father. Feeling a bit exposed, she escaped to her closet.

Then, her phone lit up: It was an incoming (401) call from Rhode Island.

Soon, Rawson was talking to her friend Lauren Lee Malloy.

"She talked me out of the closet," recalls Rawson.

Rawson shared the anecdote while discussing Malloy's role on the newly-formed National BTK Task Force.

BTK is an acronym that stands for bind, torture, kill. This was the technique of Rawson's father, Dennis Rader, an imprisoned serial killer already convicted in 10 murders.

On Sept. 11, an Oklahoma sheriff, Sheriff Eddie Virden of Osage County, announced that a new task force, comprised of various federal and state agencies, as well as individual experts, would investigate "findings" that "strongly indicate" links between Rader and certain unsolved homicides and missing person cases, including the vanishing of 16-year-old Cynthia Kinney from a laundromat in 1976.

Virden identified Rawson – and Malloy – as members of the task force.

Rawson's assistance has been credited for some recent progress in the investigation. The sheriff's news release cited Rawson's role as advocacy and "Suspectology."

It identified Malloy as a "victim advocate."

What is Lauren Lee Malloy's role on the task force?

Malloy, a 32-year-old communications professional, has gained growing prominence in Rhode Island in recent years as she investigates the 1993 death of her own mother, raising questions about the autopsy. Last year, authorities exhumed her mother's body.

Along the way, Malloy has honed investigative skills. Her talents for networking, advocacy and social media have helped local victims and assisted police in missing persons cases.

She and Rawson say they met each other on social media and they've grown close over the past year.

"We play well off each other's strengths," Malloy said.

A serial killer's daughter

Rawson was 26 years old, and already a longtime victim of her father's verbal and emotional abuse, when she first learned about his homicidal behaviors. This was when Rader was arrested in 2005.

Investigators compelled a hospital to turn over one of Rawson's DNA samples, which they used to link her father to the BTK killings, according to a recent New York Times article.

Rader's killing spree, says the article, is believed to have started before she was born in 1974.

Investigating her mother's death helped Lauren Lee Malloy find her calling and help others

"He strangled four members of a Wichita family with a cord from Venetian blinds," it says. "He would kill many more people, all women from that point forward, through the early 1990s, keeping meticulous notes in journals."

When Rawson was six year old and having trouble sleeping, her father killed a 53-year-old woman who lived down the street from their home.

Decades later, Rawson wrote a book about it all, titled "A Serial Killer's Daughter." Earlier this year, Oklahoma authorities asked her to help them investigate, which involved seeing her father for the first time in 18 years.

Rawson and Malloy mum on latest in the BTK case

Malloy's presence on the task force means her and Rawson can go over details of the case.

"We have each other's backs and we're safe for each other," she says. " We discuss everything we can."

They both say they can't comment on the latest in the BTK investigation. Malloy declined to go into detail about her role, saying she doesn't think she can even talk about whether her role will involve travel to the Midwest.

She said she intends to provide "advocacy support for all victims and their families" and to ensure the task force maintains a "victim-centric approach."

"I'm grateful," says Malloy, "to my brave friend Kerri and all victims' families who've given me their trust and fully intend to bring lessons learned from them to my work with the task force."

