RI woman who `stole valor' could have 70-month sentence reduced, What we know

PROVIDENCE – Changes to federal sentencing guidelines could shave time off the 70-month prison term being served by Sarah Cavanaugh, the former North Kingstown VFW commander who for years posed as a seriously ill Marine veteran, winning sympathy and more than $250,000 from charity groups.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission in August enacted changes to the federal sentencing guidelines that extend leniency to first-time offenders who have committed nonviolent offenses, such as Cavanaugh. The changes, which took effect Nov. 1, are being applied retroactively to people who have already been sentenced.

In enacting the measure, the commission sought, in part, to fulfill one of its core congressional directives to ensure that the “guidelines reflect the general appropriateness of imposing a sentence other than imprisonment in cases in which the defendant is a first offender who has not been convicted of a crime of violence or an otherwise serious offense,” the commission wrote.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. MCConnell Jr. this week appointed a federal public defender to represent Cavanaugh, who in August 2022 pleaded guilty to falsifying military service records; false use of military medals; aggravated identity theft; and fraudulently collecting more than $250,000 in veterans’ benefits and charitable contributions through wire fraud.

McConnell gave the U.S. Probation Office 30 days to detail Cavanaugh’s court history, previous guideline range and other details, such as a projected release date.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office declined to comment on the specifics of Cavanaugh’s case..

“The United States will respond to any motion for sentence reduction consistent with the law, the terms of any plea agreement entered by a defendant, and our obligation to vigorously advocate for the victims of crime,” spokesman Jim Martin said in an email.

“As these matters remain in litigation, any further comment will be made in our public court statements,” he continued.

Other cases affected by the changes

Defendants in six or seven other cases in Rhode Island may be eligible for sentence reductions under the changes, said Kristin Ann Mattias, deputy chief U.S. Probation Officer.

The identities of the other people sentenced in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island who could be affected were not readily available Wednesday.

The ultimate decision about the appropriateness of reduction in sentence will be left to the discretion of the judges, with consideration of public safety. In determining whether and to what extent a reduction in the term of imprisonment is warranted also to be considered are the nature and seriousness of the danger to any person or the community that may be posed by such a reduction. The earliest possible release date is Feb. 1.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an estimated 18,000-plus currently incarcerated people would be eligible for sentence reductions, with an average of 14 or 15 months.

Cavanaugh’s offenses

Cavanaugh used the medical files of real veterans she met as a social worker at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center to create her own bogus documents of a decorated and disabled veteran.

She then submitted the documents to groups such as the Wounded Warrior Project and Code of Support to qualify for financial help for everything from paying her mortgage and grocery bills to a gym membership, yoga classes and furnace repairs. A GoFundMe page entitled “Help Sarah Win Her Battle” raised $4,766.

Cavanaugh, who never served in the military, first registered as a veteran with the Wounded Warrior Project in April 2016 by submitting a falsified discharge document.

She represented herself as a Marine wounded in combat by the detonation of an improvised explosive device in Iraq who developed cancer as a result of inhaling particulate matter following the explosion and in burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Cavanaugh’s false claims of suffering a traumatic brain injury won her acceptance into WWP’s Independence Program.

According to prosecutors, she was provided with in-home care up to twice a week, with aides shopping for her groceries, preparing her meals and driving her places.

Cavanaugh, 32, of East Greenwich, seemed to relish her role-playing, serving as commander of a VFW post in North Kingstown and appearing in a full Marine uniform she borrowed from a friend in 2021 to dedicate a portion of Route 1 as the Purple Heart Trail.

A Purple Heart and Bronze Star she ordered from a store adorned her chest.

In total, Cavanaugh collected between $250,000 and $550,000 from organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project, the VFW Post she once led, Code of Support, and the man whose Stage IV cancer records she forged as her own to persuade donors to give, Assistant U.S Attorney Ronald R. Gendron said.

Cavanaugh’s lawyer, Kensley Barrett, told of trauma Cavanaugh endured as a child growing up in a violent household.

“Ms. Cavanaugh did not set out to defraud others for economic benefit or to cause this pain that she has caused,” Barrett said. “Conversely, she overcame her own personal trauma to help others suffering from trauma, but in the end, she failed miserably.”

In sentencing Cavanaugh, Chief Judge McConnell noted that she “destroyed the heart of giving people” in a manner that “is incomprehensible to me.”

Cavanaugh is now held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

