Here’s What Ri Ying Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1741) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Ri Ying Holdings Limited (HKG:1741) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ri Ying Holdings:

0.11 = HK$24m ÷ (HK$310m - HK$105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Ri Ying Holdings has an ROCE of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ri Ying Holdings

Does Ri Ying Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Ri Ying Holdings's ROCE is fairly close to the Construction industry average of 12%. Independently of how Ri Ying Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Ri Ying Holdings's current ROCE of 11% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 43% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Ri Ying Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1741 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Ri Ying Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Ri Ying Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ri Ying Holdings has total assets of HK$310m and current liabilities of HK$105m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. Ri Ying Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Ri Ying Holdings's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Ri Ying Holdings looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.