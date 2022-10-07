Rialto shooting suspect seeks separate trial

Oct. 7—The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from the another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire.

In court documents filed this week, defense attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client Evan Curley and co-defendant Stevin "TwoGunz" German were incompatible as each man was likely to blame of the for the late January shooting outside the Rialto Bar and Bistro.

Both Curley, 24, and a bystander were wounded in the Jan. 30 shootout in which police said at least nine shots were fired, including one that struck a glass panel in the walkway between the Westmoreland County Courthouse annex and extension buildings above Pennsylvania Avenue.

Curley, who sustained leg wounds, fired two shots including one that hit a bystander, according to police. German, 28, of Uniontown, fired seven rounds, police said.

Both Curley and German are awaiting trial on attempted murder charges as well as other offenses including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors are likely to introduce statements to police made by German as part of a joint trial with Curley, McCune wrote in his court motion.

McCune, in previous court hearings, said Curley will argue he acted in self defense.

Police contend witnesses claimed Curley and German argued inside of the Rialto and each left the bar to retrieve weapons. Upon returning to the bar the argument spilled out onto the street where the shots were filed, police said.

Both men have been in jail, in lieu of $250,000 bonds, since their arrest days after the shooting.

Curley on Thursday also claimed his speedy trial rights were violated and asked Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani to release him on a nominal bond as he awaits trial.

The trial for both men is currently listed among the cases that could be heard starting Oct. 17, but according to court officials it is unlikely to be conducted this month.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .