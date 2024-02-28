Ribbon cut on new Food City in Clintwood, Virginia

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — The ribbon was cut Tuesday on a new Food City in Clintwood, Virginia.

The new store includes a Starbucks, sit-down cafe, salad bar, soup bar and more.

(Photo: WJHL)

“This is really the whole package, and we’re delighted to put it here in Clintwood,” Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said.

The new store, located at 5560 Dickenson Highway, will open its doors on Wednesday.

